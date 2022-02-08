 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel Scott Fiato

  • 0
Daniel Scott Fiato

May 13, 1962—Jan. 31, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dan Fiato, a wonderful brother and loyal friend.

Dan was born in Albany, NY to Susan Rourke and Joseph Fiato, both who predecease him. He is also predeceased by his stepfather, business partner and best friend Richard Rourke.

Dan was a 1980 graduate of Glens Falls High School, and a 1984 graduate of SUNY Delhi. He was self-employed at R&R Locker Company for over 35 years.

Dan loved all things mechanical, and in his younger years could be seen on a motorcycle somewhere around town, or in one of his much beloved cars. He loved his boat on Lake George, and the many happy hours he entertained.

Dan is survived by his brother Michael (Sharon) Fiato; and their son Jacob; and his sister Robin (Patrick) Cronin; and their children: Carrie Cronin and Benjamin (Jaime) Cronin.

Calling hours will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Daniel’s name can be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 NY-149, Granville, NY 12832.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News