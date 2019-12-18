April 10, 1952 — Dec. 15, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Daniel Robert Gilman, age 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1952, in Glens Falls, to the late Leroy Edward Gilman and Daisy Rose (Wallace) Gilman.
Daniel suffered many losses in his life, beginning with his brother, Ricky who died as a child at 13, and more recently with his sister, Janet Brown who passed away in November. He grieved the loss of his other siblings, Lesa Gilman and Roy Gilman, affectionately known as “Bud.” He would often say, “Bud was always my hero.”
Daniel also took loving care of his aging mother, Daisy Gilman, in her final years, and was proud when mom would say that after a lifetime of cooking for six children and a husband, she enjoyed Dan’s home cooked meals and being the one served at the family table. Dan was an excellent cook until his stroke in 2012. Our dad would have been so proud of him, too!
Dan was an avid reader and a collector of videos. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. He was intelligent, talented, artistic, and a deep thinker. A loner of sorts when growing up, he found new joy later in life and revealed a great sense of humor. He soon learned his baby sister, Mary (as she was known in the family) was a kindred spirit and not just the pesky sister trying to bother him. In fact, there was a great amount of jokes, laughter, and sharing of meals with one another. As any brother and sister, there were the squabbles, but now they easily got over them. Danny had a huge heart and loved his family, and said we were always welcome and the door was always open. His beloved cat, Bobby, inherited from his high school best friend, was a great source of love and laughter, as well.
Danny became an avid fan of his computer (those beautiful celebrity women), which brought him hours of entertainment and knowledge. He always had one or two special kitty videos to share with his sister and never lacked in stories to tell or things to talk about. Sometimes he came up with a joke that only he understood and then would laugh his head off. His sister would often reply, “I love it when you crack yourself up!”
You have free articles remaining.
Being a typical male, he didn’t often show emotions. But he did when it mattered and he was a great comfort to his family, perhaps especially to Mary. Knowing how wonderful her brother was, yet knowing how shy and reserved he could be, Mary had given him a magnet many years ago that simply said “To the world you may be one, but to one, you are the world.”
Let it be forever said he made a difference in this world and will be deeply missed.
Danny followed in the family footsteps of his grandfather, father, cousins, and his big brother, Bud as a bricklayer. Dan was a bricklayer by trade and worked on many masonry projects during his life. He also worked for a period of time at Finch Pruyn Paper Company and in other manual labor jobs.
Dan is survived by his sister, Maryann Northrup, for whom he became not only her big brother but also her best friend; Maryann’s significant other, Dana Andrew Bosch; Daniel’s nieces, Jean Haskins, and Amber Haywood; his nephews, Adam Gilman, Kurt Gilman, Michael Renfroe, and David Renfroe; his sister-in-law, Donna Gilman; as well as many other family and friends, including his God-daughter, Amy Britt.
Friends may call on the family between 3 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. A funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours at the funeral home, with Sister Donna M. Irvine, SSND, chaplain of Glens Falls Hospital, officiating.
Online condolences may be posted at kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Donations in Daniel’s name may be sent to the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, c/o South Glens Falls School, 43 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803; SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804; or any animal shelter of choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.