April 10, 1952 — Dec. 15, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Daniel Robert Gilman, age 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1952, in Glens Falls, to the late Leroy Edward Gilman and Daisy Rose (Wallace) Gilman.

Daniel suffered many losses in his life, beginning with his brother, Ricky who died as a child at 13, and more recently with his sister, Janet Brown who passed away in November. He grieved the loss of his other siblings, Lesa Gilman and Roy Gilman, affectionately known as “Bud.” He would often say, “Bud was always my hero.”

Daniel also took loving care of his aging mother, Daisy Gilman, in her final years, and was proud when mom would say that after a lifetime of cooking for six children and a husband, she enjoyed Dan’s home cooked meals and being the one served at the family table. Dan was an excellent cook until his stroke in 2012. Our dad would have been so proud of him, too!