April 23, 1952 — July 11, 2020

QUEENSBURY — After a long and fierce battle with cancer, Daniel R. Gealt has moved on to a more peaceful place on July 11, 2020.

Born on April 23, 1952 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Rose Leak (Cherkes) Gealt and Arthur Englander Gealt. Dan lead an interesting life with numerous occupations including (among others) recording engineer, locksmith, freight train conductor, Superintendent of Highways (Queensbury), and systems and network engineer.

Dan graduated from SUNY Adirondack (then ACC) with an Associate of Science degree and a Bachelor’s Degree in civil engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Dan had a lifelong love of music and played guitars, saxophone and was still trying to teach himself to play keyboards. He was also proud to participate in the amateur radio community and served as president of the Warren County Radio Club and as a weather observer for the National Weather Service.

While he had a number of individual achievements, his favorite times were the times spent working with his wife, Judi on their businesses. They operated a store and cooking school, Pungent Pod, in Glens Falls. After that they opened a repurposing art studio (which is still operating today) called The Fox & The Chicken Coop in Queensbury.

Dan is survived by his lovely wife, Judith Alice McDowell Freiberger Gealt; sister, Laura Gealt of Philadelphia; and sons: David Reid Gealt and Jonathan Reid Gealt; stepson, Daniel Freiberger; and his wife, Christina and two sweet granddaughters: Grace and Amelia.

The family would like to thank his wonderful and supportive friends and to Drs. David Cunningham, Aqueel Gillani and PA Elizabeth Reinhardt and to the entire staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital for their exquisite care! A perennial may be sent to his wife Judi for a memorial garden at 331 Haviland Rd. Queensbury NY 12804, or a contribution to the C.R. Wood Center in Dan’s Memory.

