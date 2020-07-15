April 23, 1952 — July 11, 2020

QUEENSBURY — After a long and fierce battle with cancer, Daniel R. Gealt has moved on to a more peaceful place on July 11, 2020.

Born on April 23, 1952 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Rose Leak (Cherkes) Gealt and Arthur Englander Gealt. Dan lead an interesting life with numerous occupations including (among others) recording engineer, locksmith, freight train conductor, Superintendent of Highways (Queensbury), and systems and network engineer.

Dan graduated from SUNY Adirondack (then ACC) with an Associate of Science degree and a Bachelor’s Degree in civil engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Dan had a lifelong love of music and played guitars, saxophone and was still trying to teach himself to play keyboards. He was also proud to participate in the amateur radio community and served as president of the Warren County Radio Club and as a weather observer for the National Weather Service.