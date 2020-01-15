July 16, 1959 — Jan. 9, 2020
POTTERSVILLE — Daniel Paul Kirkey (Danny) of Pottersville passed away in the early morning of Jan. 9, 2020. His friends and family choose to celebrate his life knowing that Danny lived life to the fullest and touched everyone he met. A true outdoorsman, Danny made lifelong friends through his many activities including rock climbing, skiing, hunting, fishing, roller blading, mountain biking, ice skating and paddling.
Danny was a skilled carpenter and he left his mark in many of the homes and businesses in the Pottersville area. Once Danny began working with a customer, they were his for life.
Before settling in Pottersville, Danny lived in Sacramento, California where he met his wife, Susie from Pottersville, New York. She was immediately taken with this adventurer from Massena, New York and started following him on climbs (sometimes afraid for her life.) But she was rewarded by meeting him at the top, where their life together began. They soon moved to Anchorage, Alaska where Danny climbed glaciers, learned to telemark ski, and escaped the occasional raging moose.
Danny will be remembered for his brilliant sense of humor, his compassion for all, his zest for life, and his endearing smile. He was an inspiration to everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Schmidt; his mother, Janette McBain; his brother, David; his sister, Deborah Edwards (John); his son, Vincent, his daughter, Tonya Kirkey, and their mother Doreen; his grandchildren, Vanessa, Trent, Andrew, and Aleksys; and his dogs, Piper and Hudson.
Danny donated his body to science. His friends and family had a memorial to celebrate his life and there will be a private ceremony later in the year.
In his own words: Kirkey Out.
