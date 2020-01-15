July 16, 1959 — Jan. 9, 2020

POTTERSVILLE — Daniel Paul Kirkey (Danny) of Pottersville passed away in the early morning of Jan. 9, 2020. His friends and family choose to celebrate his life knowing that Danny lived life to the fullest and touched everyone he met. A true outdoorsman, Danny made lifelong friends through his many activities including rock climbing, skiing, hunting, fishing, roller blading, mountain biking, ice skating and paddling.

Danny was a skilled carpenter and he left his mark in many of the homes and businesses in the Pottersville area. Once Danny began working with a customer, they were his for life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Before settling in Pottersville, Danny lived in Sacramento, California where he met his wife, Susie from Pottersville, New York. She was immediately taken with this adventurer from Massena, New York and started following him on climbs (sometimes afraid for her life.) But she was rewarded by meeting him at the top, where their life together began. They soon moved to Anchorage, Alaska where Danny climbed glaciers, learned to telemark ski, and escaped the occasional raging moose.

Danny will be remembered for his brilliant sense of humor, his compassion for all, his zest for life, and his endearing smile. He was an inspiration to everyone he met.