SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Daniel P. Lawlor, 74, of South Glens Falls, passed away October 9, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. He was born in Troy, NY to James Lawlor and Mary (Murphy) Lawlor and grew up in Astoria, Queens, returning to the upstate area he loved upon retiring from the NYFD.

He is survived by his loving children: Denise and her companion Bob and Dan and his wife, Meghan. He was the adoring grandfather to: Casey, Erin, Lindsay, Jordan and Brayden. He is also survived by his brother Jim; sister Mary Ellen and her companion Peter Ronsani; and sister Ann and her husband Jim Regan. Dan will be greatly missed when the upstate cousins gather; the Crudo’s: Tony and Kathy, Tom and Colleen and Joe and Karen; and the Murphy’s: Terry and Lucy, Kit and Laura. He is also remembered fondly by the Astoria cousins from the younger years: Pat, Peter, Susan and Nancy Lawlor. He was predeceased by cousins, Bill Lawlor, Tim Murphy, Liz DelTorto and Dan DelTorto, and his sister-in-law, Mary Lawlor.

Dan was the favorite uncle to: Jim, Kelly, Jen and Deb Lawlor, Kate, Tara and Deidre Regan, and Doug, Jeff and Elizabeth Merrigan ... who share wonderful memories of fishing, swimming, ice skating and sledding over the years.

Dan was proud of his career in the NYFD, much of it spent at the medical office, where he developed an interest in nursing. Upon retiring, he went back to college and obtained his RN, working for many years at the Glens Falls Hospital Dialysis Unit.

Known and loved for his humor, compassion and patience, Dan will be greatly missed by his friends and neighbors, who loved to visit with him and his beloved dogs on the front porch. A self-taught skilled craftsman, Dan could also be counted on to help out when needed, and share the produce from his garden, and perhaps a handmade lamp if you were so fortunate.

But by far, his greatest joy was hosting his children and five grandchildren on their upstate adventures and following the sports careers of his granddaughters, watching their games online when he wasn’t able to attend.

A service will be held in Dan’s honor at St. Michael’s Church, SGF, on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 12 noon. Due to COVID, masks are required in the church.