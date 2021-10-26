April 22, 1953—Oct. 19, 2021
HAGUE — Daniel P. King of Hague passed away at home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Dan was born on April 22, 1953, in Montclair, NJ, and spent every summer in Hague. In 1990, he married the love of his life, Bettina Barth, at Chipwick in Hague, and in 1996, they settled in Hague permanently.
In addition to his wife Tina, Dan leaves behind two sons: Shane and Corey; as well as his siblings: Tim King, Patty Brown, and Margaret Carney; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many dear friends.
After retiring from the boat business, Dan worked as a substitute teacher in the Ticonderoga School District, where he discovered his passion for awakening in children the joys of learning.
Donations in Dan’s name may be made to the Lake George Land Conservancy, the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, or the Ticonderoga School District, where they will be earmarked specifically for elementary education.
There will be no services at this time. An event will be held in his honor at a later date.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.