April 22, 1953—Oct. 19, 2021

HAGUE — Daniel P. King of Hague passed away at home on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Dan was born on April 22, 1953, in Montclair, NJ, and spent every summer in Hague. In 1990, he married the love of his life, Bettina Barth, at Chipwick in Hague, and in 1996, they settled in Hague permanently.

In addition to his wife Tina, Dan leaves behind two sons: Shane and Corey; as well as his siblings: Tim King, Patty Brown, and Margaret Carney; numerous nieces and nephews; and many, many dear friends.

After retiring from the boat business, Dan worked as a substitute teacher in the Ticonderoga School District, where he discovered his passion for awakening in children the joys of learning.

Donations in Dan’s name may be made to the Lake George Land Conservancy, the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, or the Ticonderoga School District, where they will be earmarked specifically for elementary education.

There will be no services at this time. An event will be held in his honor at a later date.

