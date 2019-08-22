Daniel P. Kane

QUEENSBURY — “It is not important whether you make the summit; it is important how you make the climb,” by Grace Hudowalski, 9th 46er and first woman to summit all 46 peaks, was one of Dan’s favorite quotes and how he lived his life.
Born in Glens Falls, Dan was a son of the late Herbert and Margaret (Wiser) Kane. He lived in Lake Luzerne for the first few years of his life and then moved to Keeseville, where he enjoyed working on his neighbor’s farm (Tony Santor) until returning to the local area when he was a teen. Dan graduated from Queensbury High School in the class of 1972. After graduating, he returned to the Keeseville area to study geography and environmental sciences at SUNY Plattsburgh, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1976. On Aug. 11, 1984, Dan married the love of his life, Charlene Harvey, and together they built their home and raised their family in Queensbury, his hometown which he loved so much.
His first job was at the Lake George/Lake Champlain Regional Planning Board. In 1978, Dan moved to the Warren County Planning Department, where he worked for 21 years. While at Warren County, he was instrumental in the creation of the Stop-DWI program and the Warren County Recycling program. In his 40s, Dan continued his education, earning his master’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh. He later attended Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, where he earned his certificate in school district administration.
Dan began a second career as a high school history teacher and was employed by Queensbury High School for 15 years, until he retired in 2012. During his teaching career, Dan was a youth and government program advisor, mock trial advisor, SADD advisor as well as an adjunct professor with SUNY Adirondack, teaching geography.
Dan was a dedicated member of our community, spent many hours working out and socializing with friends at the YMCA, worked 40 years as a high school basketball referee and 20 years as an off-ice hockey official in the UHL, AHL and ECHL. He was a real estate agent with ReMax Peak Performers, a summit steward and board member for the Adirondack 46ers, a board member of the Adirondack Mountain Club, a member of the Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue, a member of Therapy Dogs International, security guard at Saratoga Performing Arts Center and former YMCA board member. His greatest accomplishments were becoming a 46er (#7532) in 2012 after hiking all of the high peaks in the Lake Placid region before his 60th birthday, and raising a family. His family was his life and made him so proud.
Daniel P. Kane, 65, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, after a 3 1/2 year battle with bladder cancer with his family by his side.
Survivors include Dan’s wife of 35 years, Charlene Kane; his daughters, Elizabeth (Brock) Renfrew of Troy and Emily (Joe Morris) Kane of Queensbury; and most importantly, his therapy dog, Marcy; his siblings, Patrick (Beth) Kane of Saratoga Springs, Kevin (Maura) Kane of Wilbraham, Massachusetts and Katherine (Jon Coughlan) Kane of New Albany, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be held in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Adirondack Mountain Club, 814 Goggins Road, Lake George, NY 12845; The Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers, 120 State St., Albany, NY 12207; and Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, 4915 St. Elmo Ave. Suite 202, Bethesda, MD 20814.
To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
