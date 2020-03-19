Daniel O. Dean
0 entries

Daniel O. Dean

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel O. Dean

LAKE LUZERNE — Daniel O. Dean, 73, of Lake Luzerne, passed away surrounded by his family, March 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Gilmore Dean and Clara Johnson.

Daniel was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed going out to eat, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, John and David.

He is survived by his children, Daniel (Ann), David (Andrea), Kristen (Caleb) and Mark Dean; siblings, Doug, Dianna, Darlene (Bunny), Marilyn, and Dolly; as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Dean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News