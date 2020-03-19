LAKE LUZERNE — Daniel O. Dean, 73, of Lake Luzerne, passed away surrounded by his family, March 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Gilmore Dean and Clara Johnson.

Daniel was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed going out to eat, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, John and David.

He is survived by his children, Daniel (Ann), David (Andrea), Kristen (Caleb) and Mark Dean; siblings, Doug, Dianna, Darlene (Bunny), Marilyn, and Dolly; as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

