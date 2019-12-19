April 21, 1947 — Dec. 4, 2019 GRANVILLE — Daniel Lewis Morris, 72, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by family after a long, hard fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Dan was born on April 21, 1947 to the late Ruth Hayes Morris and Alfred Charles Morris. He was a graduate of Granville High School of 1965. He then graduated from Franklin Institute of Technology and Castleton State College. Dan was a proud Navy veteran who went on to obtain his nursing home administrators license. He became owner/administrator of Indian River Nursing Home until his retirement. Dan was a member of the Granville Lions Club for over 40 years. He went on to become district governor of New York State Lions MD20. He was also a member of Ellenton-Parrish Lions Club. Dan previously served as a proud Republican on the Granville Town council, was a 15-year volunteer for the Henry Hose Fire Department and the Granville Rescue Squad. Dan would often be in his wood shop where he had a great passion for carpentry. He also liked to hunt and had his pilot’s license until MS grounded him.
Dan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kristine (Somich) Morris; his daughter, Heidi (Brett) Toon; grandsons, Alec and Wayne of Bluffton, South Carolina, and daughter Gretchen (John) Hartigan; granddaughters, Bailey and Molly of Beverly, Massachusetts; brothers, Asa (Shirley), Richard (Mary Jane), and Joseph Morris; sisters-in-law, Kathy Binck and Sue (Geoff) King; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends at Veranda Springs.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Buddy; brother-in-law, Donald Binck; and in-laws, Alec and Katie Somich.
A special thank you to Hermoine Francios’ and Ann Schinski for your compassionate care over the years. His family is comforted to know that he walked, skipped, jumped, and ran through the Pearly White Gates of Heaven!
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary’s Church, Granville, followed by a Mass at noon. Burial will be in the Mettowee Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s memory can be made out to the Granville Lions Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 4, Granville, NY 12832.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Groover Funeral Home, Ellenton, Florida. and Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville.
To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
