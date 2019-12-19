April 21, 1947 — Dec. 4, 2019 GRANVILLE — Daniel Lewis Morris, 72, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by family after a long, hard fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Dan was born on April 21, 1947 to the late Ruth Hayes Morris and Alfred Charles Morris. He was a graduate of Granville High School of 1965. He then graduated from Franklin Institute of Technology and Castleton State College. Dan was a proud Navy veteran who went on to obtain his nursing home administrators license. He became owner/administrator of Indian River Nursing Home until his retirement. Dan was a member of the Granville Lions Club for over 40 years. He went on to become district governor of New York State Lions MD20. He was also a member of Ellenton-Parrish Lions Club. Dan previously served as a proud Republican on the Granville Town council, was a 15-year volunteer for the Henry Hose Fire Department and the Granville Rescue Squad. Dan would often be in his wood shop where he had a great passion for carpentry. He also liked to hunt and had his pilot’s license until MS grounded him.