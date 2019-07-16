{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel K. Wisell

May 10, 1977 — July 12, 2019 LAKE LUZERNE — Daniel K. Wisell, 42, of Lake Avenue, passed away Friday morning, July 12, 2019 at his home.

Born on May 10, 1977 in Saratoga, he was the son of the late Veronica Dunkley and the late Daniel S. Wisell. He was a 1995 graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and an MBA from the College of St. Rose.

He had been employed as operations manager at Nationwide Insurance in Albany for several years.

Dan’s enjoyments included biking, kayaking, fishing and his dogs, Phineas and Gia.

He was predeceased by his mother; father; and his grandfathers, Cloyde “Bud” Wisell and Hugh Sonner.

Survivors include his sister, Jolene (Sam) Hammill of Hadley; his grandmothers, Charlotte Wisell and Beulah Dunkley, of Lake Luzerne; two nieces, Alexis and Morgan; one nephew, Lucas; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will take place at a later date, to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan’s memory may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.

