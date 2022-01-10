June 19, 1947—Dec. 13, 2021

CONCORD, CA — Daniel K. Ross passed away unexpectedly, December 13, 2021, at his home in Concord, California at age 74.

Born June 19, 1947, in Glens Falls, New York. Dan attended Glens Falls High School, graduating in 1965 where he excelled in Track and Field, lettering in Cross Country. He joined the US Navy in 1966 and attended Naval Electronic School and Nuclear Power Training for Reactor Operators. Dan served eight years, received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Second Award, Battle Efficiency Award, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation while onboard the USS Pintado submarine.

Dan was an excellent writer and the author of the extensively researched book titled, “UFOs and the Complete Evidence from Space, The Truth About Venus, Mars, and the Moon”. He traveled several years speaking at conferences along with making radio guest appearances, discussing space science in the United States and abroad.

Dan enjoyed hiking, camping, listening to music, reading, traveling, and watching movies.

Left to carry on his memory: daughters, Jennifer and Jackie Ross; siblings: Donna, B. Allan, Noreen, Brian, Shawn, and Charlene; siblings-in-law: Bill, Karen, John, Kitty, Adrianne, Janet, Sally, Sueanne, Bob, and Rosemary along with many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and nephews from NY and CA.

Dan was predeceased by his parents, Doris Ross Kelly and Charles T. Kelly; his spouse, Pamela van Dyk Ross; his father, and mother-in-law: Adian and Rose van Dyk; former spouse, Cathy Ross; and his sister, Sandy Corentto.

A memorial gathering will be planned in Glens Falls in 2022.

At Dan’s wishes, his ashes will be spread off the coast of Kauai, Hawaii, reuniting him with his beloved wife, Pam.

“But we on Earth do have to start earning our way a little because open friendship cannot be extended if we refuse to believe in their existence.” — Dan Ross