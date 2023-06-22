May 16, 1963—June 18, 2023

CORINTH/HALFMOON — We lost an amazing individual this past Sunday, a larger-than-life personality, quite possibly the happiest man on earth. A gem of a human being, a husband, father, brother, uncle, best friend Dan, Poppie, Poppa D, Coach and Bubba.

Daniel J. Lescault, 60, a former longtime resident of Corinth and currently of Halfmoon, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy.

Born on May 16, 1963 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Daniel J.L. and Lucille (Marcotte) Lescault. He was raised in Corinth, a quiet town in Saratoga County, and graduated from Corinth High School in 1982.

Dan then joined the United States Air Force on Nov. 2, 1982, serving as an Inventory Management Specialist, receiving the Air Force Training Ribbon and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, until his honorable discharge in 1986.

Following the Air Force, he then worked as a paper machinist at the International Paper Co. in Corinth, raising through the ranks of Local Union #7 to the office of President.

Dan was the happiest expert, anyone that ever met him will attest, he loved everyone and everything. Being with family and friends was most important; he was happiest surrounded by a crowd whether it was eating or drinking, watching a game or just enjoying a good conversation about the current state of the world.

He also loved good food, especially his wife Carla’s “Sauce” and he certainly baked a mean apple crisp, just ask his mother-in-law, Joan.

A “Freemason,” Dan dedicated much of his free time to serving others, from volunteering, to helping friends and neighbors, he would give you the shirt off his back if needed, he was “That Guy.”

Sports were in his blood, including “His” Miami Dolphins, ice fishing with his nephews hold fond memories, and of course golf, we will always remember the notable “Hole-in-one.”

Founder of the Corinth Youth Football League, Dan was the ultimate “Coach” and served as a positive influence to many of the young people in the area. He shared and confirmed his love of sports by supporting and coaching kids of all ages for most of his adult life. His specialties include modified boys football, boys and girls modified basketball as well as Varsity Track.

His big, loud and happy personality will be missed by all, his parting leaves a void in our lives that will be extremely hard to fill.

Dan is survived by the love of his life and partner in all things, his wife, Carla Lescault of Halfmoon; his two “Bonus” boys: Colin Hannon (Heather) of Gansevoort and Corey Hannon (Jessica) of Greenwood Lake; his “Bonus” granddaughter, Emilie Hannon of Campbell Hall; and his mother-in-law, Joan S. Heitman of Gansevoort. He is also survived by his siblings: Denise Rumney (Rick), Murille “Mi-Mi” Kirchoff (Keith), Ronald Lescault (Diana) and Dennis Lescault; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Committal Service will full military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of donations in Dan’s name to Corinth Central School District, Athletic Scholarships, 105 Oak St., Corinth, NY 12822 or the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.