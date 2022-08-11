June 27, 1966—Aug. 7, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Daniel J. Ehle, 56, of Warrensburg, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, after a brief illness.

Dan was born June 27, 1966 in Elmont, NY. He was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Pagano) Ehle.

Dan worked for Nemec’s Feed and Grain for many years. He was an avid musician with a passion for playing the drums. He played for many bands including; Vision, The Late Show, Dr. Soos and R.G.B III. Other than music, Dan enjoyed kicking back listening to his favorite band Kiss plus many others, watching the Jets games with his son, playing video games with his online friends and family, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 25 years Tracey Ehle; devoted children: Jacqueline Ehle and Daniel Ehle; grandchildren: Rayna Ehle, Michael Ehle and Rose Ehle; brothers: Joseph (Susan) Ehle and Ralph (Rebecca) Ehle; sisters: Darci Strickland and her partner Hal Green and Darlene McQuillan; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Dan’s family from 4 p.m.–7 p.m., Monday, Aug., 15, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.