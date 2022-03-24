GLENS FALLS — Daniel George Lewis, age 46 — We are heart broken and devastated that the Lord called our Dan on Saturday, March 19, 2022, to come and be with his dad, George Lewis and brother, Dick Lewis, his niece, Julie Hanlon and his nephew, Bobby Labshere and several cousins, aunts, uncles and all his friends, who have passed away.

Dan worked in many local restaurants as a great chef but, his passion was playing the guitar. He was an accomplished musician. Starting at a young age, he enjoyed playing in local bands. Dan was a very well-respected musician and he always felt that his colleagues and friends in the music industry, were his second family.

Although he loved music, he always felt his greatest achievement in life, was the family that he and Michele “Squeak” created. Dan was so proud and simply adored his three children. He was a wonderful husband, dad, son, brother and a good friend to many. He was always there to help anyone he could, even if meant he had nothing for himself. Dan’s life ended too quickly and he will be missed by the many people he touched.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Michele “Squeak” Lewis; his three children: Opal (8), Orion (5) and Odin (3); his mother, Jean Lewis Bartlett; his stepfather, Philip Bartlett; his two sisters: Patty Reynolds (Rick) and Mary Drenth (Aike); his brother, Don Blakeman, who is really his nephew, with only one year apart in age. They were truly brothers, always together, no matter what; his other brothers: Michael Lewis and Bob Lewis; his nieces and nephews: Jackie Anderson, Kelly Alexander (Josh), Sara Labshere (Nick), Andrew Lewis (Sacha), Kate Fisher (Kevin), Andrew Cartier; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Dan’s family wishes to thank the entire family and friends for their heartfelt condolences. It means so much to them and will never be forgotten.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will follow the calling hours at 7 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.