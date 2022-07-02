Daniel Francis Behan Falk

Feb. 7, 2000 - June 27, 2022

WEST HEBRON — Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend. Dan was all of these things and so much more.

Dan died in a car accident on Monday, the 27th of June.

Born in Sydney, Australia, Dan lived briefly in the UK before settling in Salem with his mother Kelly, sister Hannah, and brother Nick, where he has lived for the last 17 years.

A quirky soul from the start, Dan lived life on his own terms. A talented and creative young man who loved to draw, to climb and who adored his family. He was most comfortable in his own company or that of his family and closest of friends.

With a natural sense of right and wrong and a fierce loyalty to those about whom he cared, Dan was truly a man for others. Regardless of his own circumstances he was always concerned about the well being of others. He stood up for those who could not stand up for themselves. His wonderful sense of humour, warm heart and kindness to all made it impossible not to love him.

Dan enjoyed travelling, particularly to some of the wonderful overseas destinations he has visited over the years. His own plans for future travel have been cut short, but we know that the journey he is now on will take him to a better place than the one he has left.

Dan is desperately missed by his mother Kelly; father Richard; sister Hannah; and brother Nick; along with all of the Behan and Falk families; and his family in the UK and Australia.

A service to Celebrate Dan's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the 6th of July 2022 near the top of the hill above Salem Art Works. This can be accessed by vehicle via a gate at the bottom of the hill at 53 Stanton Hill Road, Salem. All those who knew and loved Dan are welcome to join us.

Dan loved the color red and we would welcome anyone joining us for service to wear or carry something red in Dan's memory.

To offer condolences to Dan's family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem is assisting the family.