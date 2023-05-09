June 2, 1940—May 6, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE—Daniel F. Glasheen, 82, passed away Saturday morning, May 6, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on June 2, 1940, in Bay Shore, he was the son of the late Daniel and Grace (Ebert) Glasheen. Dan was a graduate of St. James High School, Berlin, CT.

He proudly served in the United States Navy as a See Bee.

Dan married Bonnie Reichlein on May 5, 1961. They had just celebrated 61 years of marriage.

He worked as an Operating Engineer for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 137, Briarcliff Manor until his retirement at the age of 55.

Following his retirement, Dan and Bonnie moved to Lake Luzerne in 1994. They then opened, owned, and operated Bon’s Ice Cream and Mini Golf until they sold it 2022. He took great pride in keeping the grounds immaculate.

Dan had served as 2nd Assistant Chief at the Somers Volunteer Fire Department; he was a member of the Hadley Luzerne Lions Club and the Lake Luzerne Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed snowmobiling, trap shooting, bird hunting, raising Brittany Spaniels, and going on cruises with Bonnie.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Glasheen; their four children: Lori (Mike) Lovell of Somers, Nancy (Frank) Giusto of Fishkill, Daniel (Jennifer) Glasheen of Wappingers Falls, Janet (Tyler) Gagnon of Garrison; eight grandchildren: Megan, Michael, Patrice, Amanda, Joey, Stacey, Daniel and Alexa; his siblings: Joan Harron of Brookfield, CT, Mary Joyce of The Colony, TX, Timothy (Joan) Glasheen of Midlothian, TX; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Burial with military honors will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Contribution’s in Dan’s memory may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.