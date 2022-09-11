Daniel F. Garde, Jr.

June 17, 1940—Aug. 21, 2022

SARASOTA, FL — Daniel Garde was born in Brooklyn, NY to Mary (nee Callahan) and Dan Garde, Sr. He was the oldest of five children.

Dan was awarded a Scholarship to Fordham University in 1958 and participated in Army ROTC and Pershing Rifles. After graduating Fordham as a 2nd Lieutenant, Dan volunteered to serve in Vietnam. While on R&R in Saigon, he met Kim, his future wife.

After Dan resigned from the Army, he earned a master’s degree in occupational safety from NYU and became the Safety Director for Exxon and then for Hess Oil.

His passions included fishing, opera, and the New York Yankees. Dan enjoyed retired life and passed peacefully on Aug. 21, 2022.

Dan’s wife Kim died in 1989. Dan is survived by daughter, Kim Marie Lawrence, her husband Earl; their two children: Brian and Jeanette; son, Daniel; son, Michael and his wife MaCall; and their two children: Waylon and Emma. He is also survived by four siblings: Sam Garde, Mary Meeks, Anne and Larry Garde.

Dan’s funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1315 E. 28th St., Brooklyn, NY. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery in Middle Village. Visitation will be on Sept. 29, 2022 at Marine Park Funeral Home, 3024 Quentin Road in Brooklyn from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A memorial page for Dan can be found by typing the following into your web browser: bit.ly/DFGarde.