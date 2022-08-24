Nov. 22, 1956 - Aug. 21, 2022

CORINTH — Daniel Edward Gately, 65, of Wells Road, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness.

Born on Nov. 22, 1956 in Potsdam, he was the son of the late Edward and Gloria (Myers) Gately and Asa Garlough.

Dan graduated from Norwood-Norfolk HS in 1974 and from SUNY Potsdam in 1978, where he met his best friend and future wife, Shawna Doody of Corinth.

After marrying in 1979 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish in Corinth, the couple moved to Massena, where Dan taught science for a year.

They then moved to the Corinth area, and Dan taught HS biology at Saratoga Springs for 32 years until his retirement in 2012. He also brought his talents and teaching abilities to the varsity hockey team, which he coached for 19 years.

Dan was at home in the outdoors, enjoying all sorts of activities with his wife, brothers and friends such as camping, biking, canoeing, hiking, fishing, and hunting, and if you were lucky enough to know him, you would say that you never met a nicer guy.

No one ever had a bad word to say about him, and he will be sorely missed by all the people whose lives he touched, both in his career and private life.

Survivors besides his beloved wife of 43 years, Shawna (Doody) Gately of Corinth; include two brothers: David Gately (Diane) of Everett, WA, and Michael Garlough (Debbie) of Lillington, NC; a brother-in-law, William M. Doody of Corinth; three nephews and a niece: Joshua, Jeremy, Owen and Aiyana; and a special aunt and uncle, James and Virgina Myers of Longs, SC; and several cousins.

At Daniel's request, there are no calling hours. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth with Rev. Simon Udemgba, officiating.

A Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Corinth.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dan's honor be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.