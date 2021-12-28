 Skip to main content
Daniel Earl Hanchett

July 17, 1938—Dec. 21, 2021

EDGEWATER, FL — Daniel Earl Hanchett passed on December 21, 2021. He was a New York State trooper from July 30, 1959 until he retired on May 28, 1986. He served in the Navy on the DD592 Forest Royal.

He was predeceased by his parents: Earl D. Hanchett and Florine R. Hanchett (Franks); his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Shirley J. Hanchett (Montfort); his sisters: Joanne M. Teeple and Susan J. Waldin.

He is survived by his sons: Daniel E. Hanchett (Cindy) and Drew E. Hanchett (Tracy); his daughters: Susan J. Hanchett (Rick) and Katherine J. Collins (Charlie); his sister, MaryEllen Hanchett; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a private celebration held later in 2022.

A heartfelt Thank You sent to Regency Elderly Care in Edgewater, Florida for the awesome care they gave him in his final year and a half.

