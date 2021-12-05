 Skip to main content
Daniel E. Usher

Daniel E. Usher

May 6, 1962—Dec. 2, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Daniel E. Usher, 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Elderwood in Ticonderoga, NY.

Born May 6, 1962 in Glens Falls, he was a life-long area resident and son of the late Kenneth and Ellen (Mastrangelo) Usher. Dan was a graduate of Glens Falls High School.

Dan was a huge football fan and loved watching his Denver Broncos play. He enjoyed jamming out to ‘80s rock music, playing golf, skiing, playing poker, and especially bowling.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by the love of his life, Rhonda “Rhoni” Laabs.

Dan is survived by his children: Stephen Usher (Courtney) of Waterford and Megan Usher (Michael Ingignoli) of Troy; his grandson, Charlie Usher; his sisters: Dale Maturski (Howard) of Pownal, VT and Jeanne Cirino (John) of Queensbury; and his brother, Kenneth P. Usher (Susan) of Glens Falls.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY. A service will follow at 6 p.m.

Dan’s children would like to specially thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for the compassionate care they provided to their dad.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

