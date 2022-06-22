March 14, 1955—June 16, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Daniel E. Gifford, 67, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Barnwell Nursing Home in Valatie, NY.

Born March 14, 1955 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Rabideau) Gifford.

Dan graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1973. He was employed as a corrections officer at Great Meadow, where he served for many years until his retirement.

Dan was a lifetime member of the Wilton Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed gun collecting and gun-smithing. He also had a passion for genealogy. Dan was interested in learning about the history and backgrounds of his earlier relatives and ancestors.

In addition to his parents, Dan was predeceased by his niece, Bethany L. Petteys.

Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Lindy Petteys (Michael); his brother Jon Gifford (Linda); his nieces: Sara Buenaventura (Jason) and Erin Lawrence (Ryan); as well as his great-nieces and great-nephews; Clara, Luke, Adele, Ethan, Olive, Emma, Aubrey, and Olivia.

At Dan’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Rite of Committal will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dan’s name can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 1 Marcus Blvd., Albany, NY 12205.

