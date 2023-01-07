Dec. 29, 1946—Dec. 18, 2022

DORCHESTER, SC — Daniel E. Beagle, Sr., 75, of Dorchester, SC, formally of Saratoga Springs, NY passed away Dec. 18, 2022 at the Charleston VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC after a long illness.

He served in the U.S. Marines from March 1966-July 1967. He worked several years in the plumbing and heating business before starting his own plumbing business. In his spare time, he enjoyed boating and fishing.

Born on Dec. 29, 1946 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the beloved son of the late Howard J. Beagle and Jane E. (King) Morris. He was also predeceased by his brother, Howard E. (Gene) Beagle, his sister, Paulette E. Haas and stepbrother, Harold (Butch) Beagle.

Dan is survived by his three children: Daniel (Liz) Beagle of Hudson Falls, NY, Ken (Amanda) Beagle of Hudson Falls, NY and Paula (Josh) Hallenbeck of Fort Edward, NY. He is also survived by a stepsister, Cathleen (Ed) Bennett of Saratoga Springs, NY, stepbrothers: Terry (Ann) Beagle of Gloversville, NY and William “Bill” Beagle of Bennington, VT. Dan is also survived by four grandchildren: Johnathan, Nicholas, Isabella and Lilah. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to give a special thank you to his niece and her husband, Michelle and Eric Bonenfant, who were Dan’s caregivers for many years.

A Military Honor Burial will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation of your choice or at this link: https://giving.musc.edu/neuro, in Daniel Beagle’s memory.