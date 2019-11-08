{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel “Danny” Leombruno Jr.

Dec. 14, 1935 — Nov. 6, 2019

HUDSON FALLS – Daniel “Danny” Leombruno Jr., 84, of Hudson Falls passed away on Nov. 6, 2019 at his home.

Born on Dec. 14, 1935, in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Donato and Maria (Dallesendro) Leombruno Sr.

Danny was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Following his graduation, he served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany.

On Dec. 29, 1956, he married Margaret Passineau at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls.

For many years, Danny worked for UPS in Queensbury until his retirement. He was very active in the Sandy Hill Days Committee, a member of the Arthur S. Kiffin Knights of Columbus and together with his wife, he served in the Bereavement Ministry and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Salvatore and Franki; and his sister, Rosemary.

Danny is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret “Peggy” Leombruno of Hudson Falls; two sisters-in-law, Hazel Leombruno of Glens Falls and Margaret Leombruno of Huntington Beach, California; two brothers-in-law, John Passineau and Ross Passineau; and several nieces and nephews.

Daniel’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfunerahome.net.

