Daniel Craig Marchaland

Feb. 27, 1958 - March 5, 2023

EASTON — Daniel Craig Marchaland, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Easton on March 5, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer; including two stem cell transplants, many hospital stays, numerous trips to New York City and Boston while always keeping the positive outlook he was known for.

Born Feb. 27, 1958, Daniel was the son of the late Louis E. Marchaland, Sr. and Janet (Burch) Marchaland. Dan was a lifelong resident of Easton and was a third generation dairy farmer, until transitioning to raising and selling Angus cattle and beef, ten years ago. Dan was a great neighbor and friend to all who knew him.

He was always available to lend a helping hand or advice, to anyone who asked.

Some of his favorite pastimes were taking visitors out for four-wheeler rides on the many farm trails, so he could share his love of nature and farming with them. He taught many of his nieces and nephews how to drive over the years and enjoyed taking his truck for a ride around Easton with his black lab, Jessie. Together they visited the rest of the farming community. Dan smiled freely, often, and had the ability to lift the spirits of those around him. He loved his life, career, friends and most importantly, his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, JoAnn (McReynolds) Marchaland; his niece, Hillary Mattison Scoville, who was like a daughter to him; his nephew, Matthew Marchaland, who was like a son to him and will be continuing the family farm as the fourth generation, which made Dan very proud; his siblings: Louis "Ed" Marchaland, Jr. (Sue), Nanette Watson (Terry), Andrew Marchaland (MaryAnn), Stephen Marchaland, Jeanne Macrides, Rosemary (Paul) Thomas and Julie Gann; many nieces, nephews, and friends that were all very special to him.

There will be no calling hours or services. Dan's ashes along with those of his lab, Jessie will be spread on the mountain overlooking the farm on the land they loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's memory can be made to the Easton Volunteer Fire Company, Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, or become a blood donor.

