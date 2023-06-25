June 23, 1942—June 22, 2023

BOLTON LANDING — Daniel Clinton Kincaid, of Bolton Landing, NY passed away at the age of 80, on June 22 2023 after living a very full life. Daniel, who preferred to be called Dan by friends and family, also answered when called “trouble,” and would reply, “people can call me what they want, as long as they don’t call me late for dinner.” Dan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, companion, and friend. He was a witty man with a self-deprecating sense of humor and a very strong-willed nature, once he made up his mind, there was no talking him out of it. He knew how to make an entrance and could always find a way to leave others with a laugh before saying his goodbyes. Besides counting on him for a good laugh, the weather forecast, and stories from years’ past, he was a hardworking and principled man that believed in an honest handshake and could be counted on for getting a job done the right way.

Born on June 23, 1942 in Amesbury, MA, he moved around quite a bit as a child. He always said he was living on borrowed time, after being hit by a car in West Bridgewater, MA in the summer of 1945. He spent many years living in Lake George, as his father taught for the high school and the family summered each year in Hampton, NH, where his father cooked at the Casino and Dan enjoyed spending time on the beach with his siblings and visiting the Kensington family farm with his cousins.

He drifted through public school most enjoying his time on the wrestling team and graduated much to his parents’ great relief. He worked at Canoe Island Lodge for many years and for his friend Gary Koncikowski helping with the foundation of Water Slide World. One fateful summer in 1963, he met his wife of 46 years, Veronica “Ronnie” Ryder, and after learning where she worked, drove to Sears in Glens Falls and left a note with his number on her car, teasing her for months until she agreed to go out with him. He courted her for three months, marrying her on Valentine’s Day in 1964.

They made a beautiful life, where he built their family home with his own two hands, overlooking a beautiful brook on 40 acres of land in Bolton Landing, where he also enjoyed raising several horses. They raised their two children there and then gave their children parcels of land for their growing families. Living so close, Dan and Ronnie were both able to be big parts of their 7 grandchildren’s lives. They enjoyed fishing all season long, catching some trophy worthy fish, but he would admit without hesitation he was out fished and skunked by his wife more often than not. They owned and operated the Corner Market and Deli for 11 years on Route 9N in Bolton, while also working full-time jobs. Dan was a mason for over 30 years, 18 years as an entrepreneur running Trout Lake Masonry. He enjoyed many years of kayaking, boating, and RVing with his wife following their retirements, including trips to Alaska, the Canadian Rockies, and Oregon. They spent eight winters in Chokoloskee, Florida, enjoying time on the water, hosting a weekly bingo game, and ice cream that was seconded only to his favorite coconut soft serve at Martha’s.

Following the unexpected passing of his wife in 2010, he received a call from their favorite Florida ice cream shop owner, Sandra Dampier. That call started their loving companionship of ten years. He traveled between MI and FL with her and developed a green thumb and love for flowers and birds over that time. Throughout his life he had an uncanny ability to putter in a garage while working on house projects. He developed a late love for reading, which only helped him find more clever ways to insert word-puns into conversations. He was known to enjoy ruffling a few feathers in his day but will be remembered most for his incredible gift at connecting with people. He was loved deeply and will leave a strong mark on the hearts of his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter Anna Rich of Fort Anne; his son Barry Kincaid and daughter-in-law Barbara Kincaid, of Bolton Landing; his grandchildren: Amy Rich Crane and husband Michael Crane of Epping, NH; Wayne Rich III and wife Marcia Rich of Derby, NY; Kimberly Cannon and husband Dave Cannon of Fort Myers FL.; Samantha Vilmar and husband Brian Vilmar of Lake George, NY; Courtney Moseman and husband Tom Moseman of Queensbury, NY; Tyler Kincaid and sweetheart Paige Lyon of Queensbury NY; Tristan Grover of Saratoga Springs, NY; and great-grandchildren: namesake Daniel Rich; Colin Rich; Sophia Crane; Chloe Crane; Emily Moseman; Oliver Moseman; and Mateo Kincaid. His brother Russell Kincaid of Venice, FL; sister Janet and husband George Benoit of Schenectady, NY; sister-in-law Ronalee Kincaid of Bellingham, WA; cousin Charlotte Poisson of Weare, NH, and good friend Jerry Cahill of Beacon N.Y. He is predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Veronica Ann Kincaid; brother Lee Kincaid; sister-in-law Jan Kincaid; son-in-law Wayne C. Rich Jr.; and parents Walter Edward Kincaid and Anna Kincaid.

Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate his life in their own way, whether getting a kiddie cone at Martha’s or a bland beer and decent wings in his memory, either would be quite appropriate. In all seriousness, Dan will be missed deeply, but the memories he was able to etch into our hearts will remain forever cherished.

Friends may call on Dan’s family from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Funeral services to celebrate his life will be conducted at 10:30 am, Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be for immediate family only in the Bolton Rural Cemetery, Bolton Landing and all others are encouraged to gather at the Bolton Conservation Club on Edgecomb Pond Road following the service. Any food donations may be dropped off beforehand at the Conservation Club.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute donations in Dan’s name to the American Cancer Society.

