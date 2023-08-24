Oct. 11, 1958—Aug. 19, 2023

HUDSON FALLS – Daniel Carl Ure, 65, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, after a brief illness.

Born in Glens Falls, on Oct. 11, 1958, Daniel was the son of Leon Ure and the late, Barbara (Pincheon) Chadwick.

Daniel attended Hudson Falls High School.

He was self-employed, Owner/Operator of Ure Trucking for several years until health issues prevented him from driving.

Daniel was involved in the area pool leagues. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, and a master mechanic. He loved his family dearly and was a kind man always willing to help anyone who asked. Daniel lived free and did whatever he wanted. He was also an avid car enthusiast, especially when it came to the Volkswagen Bugs. Daniel was also affiliated with the American Legion Riders.

In addition to his mother Barb, Daniel is predeceased by his stepfather, David Chadwick and his grandparents, Charlotte and Carl Pincheon.

Danial is survived by his children: Kratia Lee of Stillwater, Jetia Ure (Ashley) of Stillwater, Kalitia Gilles (Michael) of Lake Luzerne, and Makayla Ure (Brandon) of Ballston Spa; his grandchildren: Bella, Aiden, Noah, Lucy, Myah, and Landon; his siblings: Jim Ure, Debbie Diamond, Dave Ure, Dru Ure, Denise Ure and Douglas Ure; he is also survived by his former partners: Michelle Dekano, Deborah Nelson, and Robin Maxam; numerous step-brothers and sisters; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends and acquaintances.

Friends may call on Daniel’s family on Monday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will immediately follow calling hours at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks donation to be made in Daniels name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

