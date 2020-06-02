× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 7, 1950 — May 23, 2020

GRANVILLE — On Saturday, May 23 2020, Daniel B. Roberts, 69 of Granville lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease, a disease that claimed his body too soon, but never his soul.

Dan was born a twin on July 7, 1950 to Ernie and Theresa Hannan Roberts of Granville. Dan grew up in Granville and lived in the surrounding area throughout his life.

Dan served in the U.S. Navy and went on to work at Telescope Casual Furniture. He then became a corrections officer and retired from corrections at age 56. Upon his retirement, he began exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s disease, which he fought for 13 years.

A happy going and like-able guy who loved to make people laugh, Dan made great memories with family and friends. He loved telling jokes and was often the life of the party at social events. He is well-known for his reciting of Rindercella, a comical rendition of Cinderella, which put all in stitches upon the moral of the story.

Dan was an exceptional dancer and taught line dance lessons. He was a natural and patient teacher. Dan was a motorcycle enthusiast, and owned several bikes throughout his life, but he was most fond of Harley Davidsons.