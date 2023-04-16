ALBANY – Daniel Allamena, Jr., 70, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital, of a subdural hematoma. At the same time he had been dealing with complications of advanced CHF.

Dan was born in Albany to Jennie Allamena and the late Daniel Allamena, Sr.

An independent learner all of his life, he built and operated an amateur radio station with a “ham” radio license at the age of twelve.

His formal education included Boght Hills Elementary School and he was a graduate of The Albany Academy. He was nominated by Representative Samuel S. Stratton, D-29th District, for acceptance into West Point.

Danny excelled in math and electronics. He attended RPI in Troy and Russell Sage College in Albany. He received an Electronics/Computer Technologist Diploma from The Spencer Business and Technical Institute in Schenectady.

Dan was always up for an adventure whether it be traveling to Maine, California or Hawaii. He loved nature, hiking in the Adirondacks and a good bonfire. His interests included astronomy, music, playing the trumpet and reading. Throughout the years he became a professional driver with an extensive history of driving for limousine and taxi companies and local school districts.

In September 2022, he renewed his relationship with the Lord, by praying to accept Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and Lord. A Bible verse that gave him comfort and hope was “. . . and God Himself shall be with them. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away”. Revelation 21:4

Dan is survived by his loving mother; sisters; brother-in-law; niece; a dear aunt; cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, with Dr. Jason Karampatsos, PhD officiating. Interment will be private at Graceland Cemetery, Albany.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

