Daniel A. Young

Jan. 24, 1975—Nov. 4, 2022

WARNER, NH — Daniel A. Young, 47, of Warner, NH passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a workplace accident.

He was born on January 24, 1975 in Concord, NH, son of Richard F. and Evelyn E. (Murdough) Young.

Dan attended Concord schools and graduated from Concord High School in 1993 and graduated from Becker College in 1995. He worked as a forklift operator at McLane Company, Inc. in Contoocook. He previously worked at Angio Dynamics, Queensbury, NY

He was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed working at NH Motor Speedway during NASCAR race week, playing softball, and collecting baseball cards, and, most of all, spending time with his boys.

Dan was predeceased by his father.

He is survived by his mother, of Concord; his two sons: Cooper Young and Nolan Young of Queensbury, NY; and his ex-wife, Tina Coalts-Young, Queensbury NY. He is also survived by his siblings: Cheryl (George) Stinson, Debra (Kenneth) Mansur and Michael Young; and many nieces and nephews, cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main St., Concord, NH with a funeral service following at noon. Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery in East Concord.

Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be offered at www.bennettfuneral.com.