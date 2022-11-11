Daniel A. Young
Jan. 24, 1975—Nov. 4, 2022
WARNER, NH — Daniel A. Young, 47, of Warner, NH passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a workplace accident.
He was born on January 24, 1975 in Concord, NH, son of Richard F. and Evelyn E. (Murdough) Young.
Dan attended Concord schools and graduated from Concord High School in 1993 and graduated from Becker College in 1995. He worked as a forklift operator at McLane Company, Inc. in Contoocook. He previously worked at Angio Dynamics, Queensbury, NY
He was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed working at NH Motor Speedway during NASCAR race week, playing softball, and collecting baseball cards, and, most of all, spending time with his boys.
Dan was predeceased by his father.
He is survived by his mother, of Concord; his two sons: Cooper Young and Nolan Young of Queensbury, NY; and his ex-wife, Tina Coalts-Young, Queensbury NY. He is also survived by his siblings: Cheryl (George) Stinson, Debra (Kenneth) Mansur and Michael Young; and many nieces and nephews, cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main St., Concord, NH with a funeral service following at noon. Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery in East Concord.
Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be offered at www.bennettfuneral.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.