Sept. 3, 1955 — June 5, 2020

GANSEVOORT – Daniel A. Shipski Sr., 64, of Saratoga Road, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness.

Born on Sept. 3, 1955 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Frank and Christine (Thompson) Shipski.

Dan graduated from Corinth High School in 1973.

He then joined the U.S. Army in 1974, serving in several locations, including Germany, until his honorable discharge in 1978.

Dan was then employed for many years in the ad services department at State Farm Insurance in Malta until his retirement in 2018.

He enjoyed loud music, drinking his Molson Golden and Heineken beer. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys, enjoyed technology and playing on his computer.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, Timothy Shipski, and one nephew, Kenny Shipski Jr.