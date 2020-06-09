Sept. 3, 1955 — June 5, 2020
GANSEVOORT – Daniel A. Shipski Sr., 64, of Saratoga Road, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness.
Born on Sept. 3, 1955 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Frank and Christine (Thompson) Shipski.
Dan graduated from Corinth High School in 1973.
He then joined the U.S. Army in 1974, serving in several locations, including Germany, until his honorable discharge in 1978.
Dan was then employed for many years in the ad services department at State Farm Insurance in Malta until his retirement in 2018.
He enjoyed loud music, drinking his Molson Golden and Heineken beer. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys, enjoyed technology and playing on his computer.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, Timothy Shipski, and one nephew, Kenny Shipski Jr.
Survivors include two children, Daniel Shipski II (Erin Murphy) of Lake Luzerne and Matina Shipski of Schenectady; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Beverly Croteau (Rhett) of Malta; six siblings, Frank “Bud” Shipski of Corinth, John Shipski of Malta, Cindy Robarge (Jim) of Porter Corners, Carol Shipski (Donny Willard) of Corinth, Ken Shipski of South Corinth, and Connie Shipski (Frank Piambino) of Alplaus; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in South Corinth, at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the ICU at Saratoga Hospital and Dr. John Mongan and staff for their excellent care and kindness given to Dan during his illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
