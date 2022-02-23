Danelle Laurette Morgan

FORT ANN — Danielle Laurette Morgan, age 52, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 18, 2022.

She is survived by her devoted husband Darren; and beloved son Tanner. She is also survived by her parents Nancy (Roach) Lane and stepfather Darryl, and her father Joseph Gene LaFond and stepmother Wilma; a brother, Gabriel LaFond; a cousin/sister Cindy Carr and Kim Krug; cousin Jeff Roach; step-sister Sharryl Tiderencel; step-brother Barry Lane; and several nieces and nephews; and much loved uncle and aunt Tom and Beverly Roach.

Danielle was greatly loved by all that were blessed to have known her. She was an inspiration to all with strong faith and positive attitude even while fighting a 4-year battle with cancer. The love and light of God shown on her face and many people have been blessed by it. She had a great desire to start a Christian School and the church she attends fulfilled her aspirations by purchasing the church next door to start one. This news came the day she died, and the new school will be dedicated in her name.

There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Kingsway Worship Center, 235 Green Barn Road, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 at noon with a catered meal to follow the services.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Kingsway Worship Center to contribute to the development of the Christian School in her honor.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Danielle’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.