Dan O’Keeffe Dr.

PILOT KNOB — Dr. Dan O’Keeffe passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. He was 98½ years old and leaves his legacy. Raised in his beloved North Creek, he was a star basketball player at Johnsburg Central School, ski champion, and avid hunter. He attended Holy Cross College and did his medical education and training at the Albany Medical Center. He married his love, Kathryn Gregory, and after serving in the Air Force, settled in Glens Falls and touched many lives as a physician practicing obstetrics and gynecology. In 1951, he started the practice that became Women’s Care in Glens Falls. Over 40 years, he delivered more than 10,000 babies. His dedication to his community and family is legendary. Famous for his verbal “crickerisms” and blessed with the gift of gab, Dr. Dan’s laugh could fill a room and his love for all of humanity was unparalleled. He served as president of the Warren County Medical Society, St. Luke Physician’s Guild, Warren County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, Medical Staff of the Glens Falls Hospital, and the New York State Medical Society. He served on the boards of New York State International College of Surgeons, Northeastern NY Comprehensive Health Board, Glens Falls Foundation, Leo Spain Foundation, and the Glens Falls Youth Center. He was president of the Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club, and through them did fundraising for the Red Cross. He was the chief gynecologist at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. At age 65, he decided to take up tennis and went on to become the Senior Olympic US National Champion in his 80s. Dr. Dan also wrote and published four books: One Heartbeat From Heaven (The Story of the O’Keeffe Hunting Camp 1915-1965), Halfway To Heaven (Livin’ in the “Crick”), Ride Up – Slide Down (A History of Skiing at Gore Mountain), You Really Made Housecalls? (The Practice and Politics of Medicine). He was very proud that all three of his children followed his footsteps, each becoming an OB/Gyn physician, Jim O’Keeffe, MD (spouse: Mary O’Keeffe), Dan O’Keeffe III, MD (spouse: MaryHelen O’Keeffe), and Kate O’Keeffe, MD (spouse Jim Fuchs, MD). He is survived by nine grandchildren, Patrick O’Keeffe, JD, Michael O’Keeffe, Jim O’Keeffe, Tara Beran, DPT, Marin O’Keeffe, RN, BSN, Chandra O’Keeffe, RN, BSN, Katie O’Keeffe Fuchs, MD, Jamie O’Keeffe, PhD, and Kelly Fuchs, DO; and five great-grandchildren, Grant O’Keeffe, Gracie O’Keeffe, Daniel Beran, Tyler Beran and Ryn Hutson.