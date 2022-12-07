March 29, 1958—Dec. 4, 2022

INDIAN LAKE — Dan H. Moore of Cedar River Road, Indian Lake, NY, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in a place that he loved. He leaves behind a heartbroken family who will never know life the same without him.

Dan was a laid back, good man with an infectious laugh. He was a hard worker, and did all he could to provide for his family. Family was the most important thing to him and he instilled a work ethic and morals in his family that will be his ever lasting legacy.

He built a successful business working in the woods, Dan Moore Logging Inc., and was one of the first loggers to be certified through New York Logger Training. While he was “semi-retired” from logging, he still loved to be and work in the woods any chance he could get.

He loved hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling. Dan also was a caretaker and carpenter, taking care of many local businesses and homes in his down time — which he didn’t have much of.

He loved sawing lumber on his sawmill and was always working on house projects in the home he and his beloved wife of 40 years, Lisa, shared. He built their log cabin and pretty much everything in it in 2005.

He loved Lisa so much and his two daughters, Kate and Jessie, their husbands Pat (Kate) and Zach (Jessica) and his grandkids who knew him as Papa, Eleanor and Atticus. He also loved his animals and he and Lisa had many dogs, including labs over the years, and their current two dogs, Bella and Woodrow.

He loved gardening and farming, and grew up on a dairy farm in Vermont and won many 4H ribbons for his calves and horses. He also raised pigs and chickens over the years, and loved living off the land.

In recent years he became a FaceTime handyman with his girls, and worked on various house projects for them during their many visits. He loved to build in his shop, and was the best craftsman and problem solver. His friends said he could fix anything, and was the type of person who would help anyone.

He was born on March 29, 1958 in Bennington, VT to Rip and Lorraine Moore. He moved to Indian Lake, NY when he was in 10th grade, and graduated in 1976 from Indian Lake Central School.

He and Lisa began their life together and they married on Dec. 11, 1982.

His father, Rip passed away in 2000, and Lorraine in 2021. He is also predeceased by his older brother Mike in 2008; and his maternal and paternal grandparents and beloved great-aunt and uncle. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa; his daughters: Katherine and Jessica and their families; and many extended family members and beloved friends.

The family will be having calling hours on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Indian Lake, followed by a private celebration of Dan’s life for immediate family members.

The family would like to thank the Johnsburg Emergency Squad, the New York State Police, Lynn Keil, Jim Fullerton and Jason Castle for their help.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s name can be made to the Empire State Forest Products Association, 47 Van Alstyne Drive, Rensselaer, NY, 12144.

