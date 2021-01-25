HADLEY — Damien F. Bundrick, 66, died on January 16, 2021 peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer.

Damien leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Joy Brooks-Bundrick; sister, Anne Rizzi; brother Greg Bundrick; and was predeceased by his brother Paul. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as Uncle Damien, more commonly and affectionately as “UD”.

Damien was born and raised in Melville, NY to Anthony and Rita Bundrick. Anthony spent his career in sales while Rita worked as a registered nurse.

Damien proudly served in the Air Force for 3 years where he was a meteorological equipment repairman and was honorably discharged. Damien learned valuable engineering and technical skills while in the military that were the foundation of his later career. Following his service, he worked for Grumman, ExxonMobil, Cambridge Pacific, and Highlight Industries. At the beginning of his career, he had the opportunity to see the world. Damien finished his career working at the Sagamore Resort for ten years. In all of his stops along the way, personal and professional, Damien made friends and took pride in his efforts. He was always the center of the room and light of those that knew and loved him.