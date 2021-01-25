HADLEY — Damien F. Bundrick, 66, died on January 16, 2021 peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer.
Damien leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Joy Brooks-Bundrick; sister, Anne Rizzi; brother Greg Bundrick; and was predeceased by his brother Paul. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as Uncle Damien, more commonly and affectionately as “UD”.
Damien was born and raised in Melville, NY to Anthony and Rita Bundrick. Anthony spent his career in sales while Rita worked as a registered nurse.
Damien proudly served in the Air Force for 3 years where he was a meteorological equipment repairman and was honorably discharged. Damien learned valuable engineering and technical skills while in the military that were the foundation of his later career. Following his service, he worked for Grumman, ExxonMobil, Cambridge Pacific, and Highlight Industries. At the beginning of his career, he had the opportunity to see the world. Damien finished his career working at the Sagamore Resort for ten years. In all of his stops along the way, personal and professional, Damien made friends and took pride in his efforts. He was always the center of the room and light of those that knew and loved him.
Damien was a fun loving and kind spirit that treated those he just met with a friendship and love that made you feel like you knew him for years. He loved spending time with his wife and family and was never too far to lend a hand, ear or heart when it was needed. He was a lover of animals and fell in love with his pups Scooby and Hamilton.
Damien leaves behind a legacy of friendship, love, respect, and admiration from his siblings, nieces, nephews and a revered love from his wife. Our world is a little dimmer without Damien in it. We miss you, but love you even more. You were larger than life and leave us with fond memories.
Joy would like to thank Dr. Stoutenburg and his staff at CR Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital for taking the time to understand Damien and what he needed to survive and fight this cancer for 9 1/2 years.
At this time, there will not be a service due to COVID-19. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
