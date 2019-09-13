Jan. 24, 1960 — Aug. 14, 2019
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Dale R. Corbin, 59, son of deceased parents Shirley (Sanders) McLaughlin, Jack Corbin and Jim McLaughlin (stepfather), passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2019 after a brief illness at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia.
Dale was born on Jan. 24, 1960 and was raised in Fort Ann and Hudson Falls. Dale served in the Army National Guard for two years. He then worked for Buckley Tire in Glens Falls for many years as a mechanic. He was good at “pulling wrenches and meeting people,” as he said many times. He later moved to Georgia, where he met the love of his life, Bobbi Jay Harcourt. They were married on Nov. 30, 2005 and enjoyed many years of camping, fishing, watching movies and spending time together. Sadly, Bobbi passed away three months prior to Dale’s death, leaving him brokenhearted. Dale’s strong work ethics continued throughout his entire life. He was employed with Martin Tire for over 20 years. He spoke fondly of his work-family and their support throughout his time with them.
You have free articles remaining.
He leaves behind two children, Breanna Hankins of Locust Grove, Georgia and Dale Corbin Jr. of Poultney, Vermont; and two grandchildren, Kaylee Hankins and Dayne Corbin. Dale was blessed to have a large extended family; siblings, Michael (Andrea) McLaughlin (stepbrother) of Amsterdam, Melanie (Greg) Farrell of Fort Ann, Jack (Patti) Corbin of Hudson Falls, Jeffrey (Connie) Corbin of Greenwich, Larry Corbin of Greenwich and Lori (Jasmine) McLaughlin of Locust Grove, Georgia; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also fortunate to have his aunt, Judy Skillern and his uncle, Larry (Terry) Corbin in Georgia, as a comfort to him in his last days.
His ashes will be scattered at the places he loved, according to his wishes. Dale was a gentle soul and he will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.