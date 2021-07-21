Feb. 24, 1943—July 18 2021
COMSTOCK — Dale O. Lunt, born February 24, 1943 passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021. By his side was his loving wife Lauren (Frasier) Lunt of 36 years, his step-son Adam and his wife Leah.
He was the son of Paul and Carol (Goodman) Lunt of Fort Ann. Dale, known as “Red”, retired from Sheet Metal work Local 83 after 42 yrs. His hobbies were raising beef cows and riding horses. His favorite horse, “Red Man”, was a thoroughbred from the track that he trained and competed with in Barrel Racing, Team Penning and Gymkhana for many years with his wife, Lauren. Dale also enjoyed watching his grandsons play basketball, a sport he loved and played in high school.
Survivors besides his wife include four children; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. His daughters: Bonnie (Lunt) Collins of Queensbury; her sons: Sean and Liam; Barbara (Lunt) Graham and her husband Eddie of FL; their children: Kristen and Cody; and great grandchild Nayomi; his son Rick and his wife Shellie (Batchelder) of Fort Ann; their sons: Sawyer and Jake; and his step-son Adam Mandolare and his wife Leah (Loyd) of Queensbury; their daughters: Kylie and Brooke. Also, his brother Wayne Lunt and his wife Janiece of Roslyn, WA. He was predeceased by his brother Glenn Lunt and his wife Carolyn (Bennett) of Glens Falls. Dale is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He especially enjoyed reminiscing with his best friend Joe about “the good ‘ole days”.
A special thanks to Hospice nurses: Michelle, Carrie Ann and Rebecca, and the Hospice staff.
Donations can be made to the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, PO Box 834, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, in memory of Dale. Dale’s obituary and story about “Red Man” will be posted soon on their website, where you can also make a donation.
Graveside services will be Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at the Brown Cemetery in West Fort Ann, 12827 under the care of Mason Funeral Home. We will gather at Rick’s house (Goodman Rd., Ft. Ann) after the service.
“Happy trails my beloved husband, till we meet again!”
