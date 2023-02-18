May 3, 1936—Feb. 14, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Dale M. Taylor, 86, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, following a three-year battle with cancer.

Born May 3, 1936, in Corinth, he was the son of Madison and Grace (Crannell) Taylor.

Dale graduated from Queensbury High School in 1954 and went on to attend Cortland State University.

Dale married Janet Benware in Glens Falls, in June of 1957.

He worked in the color lab at Imperial/Hercules/Ciba Geigy in Glens Falls from 1956 to 1980.

In 1980, he and Janet moved to Maryland where he worked at SCM Chemicals from 1980 until his retirement in 1998, rising to the level of Director of Sales and Service.

Some of Dale’s enjoyments in life were golfing at Sunnyside Par 3, boating, and spending time at the family camp on Glen Lake. Upon retirement he and Janet returned home to Queensbury from where they spent many years traveling the country in their motor home.

In the years after Dale and Janet’s RV adventures, Dale began a third career as master craftsman and proprietor of Adirondack Fire Rocks; crafting oil lamps from garnet stone which he sold at craft shows throughout the Adirondack region.

In addition to his parents, Dale was predeceased by his younger brother, Richard Taylor.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet Taylor of Queensbury; two sons: Jeff (Sheila) Taylor of Saratoga Springs and Doug (Sandy) Taylor of Queensbury; two granddaughters: Krista Taylor-Saouan (Josef Saouan); great-granddaughter, Kenza Saouan all of Los Angeles, CA; and Sara Taylor (Derek Guby) of Malta, NY ; beloved dog, Abbie, who Dale jokingly referred to as a “Jack Russell Terrorist”; and, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In keeping with Dale’s wishes there will be no services.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Paul Filion; the staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center; the staff at The Pines of Glens Falls, with special thanks to Pam Bourdeau LPN who was his nurse at The Pines for most of Dale’s final weeks.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dale’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Or online at www.stjude.org.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or online through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.