Dec. 23, 1954—Jan. 12, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS—It is with great sadness that we have lost a friend. Dale Leslie Kerr passed away on January 12, 2021. Born on December 23, 1954, in Schenectady to the late Robert and Doris Hartzell, Dale was 66.

Dale loved to spend his time making everyone smile and laugh. He loved rock and country music and has attended many concerts at SPAC. He also would make his own music with his drum set. Dale enjoyed visiting new places and really enjoyed visiting the aquarium in Mystic, CT. Dale attended the Saratoga Bridges, Wilton Day program and has many friends there. When at home, he loved relaxing in his recliner, listening to various shows and movies, and hanging with his stuffed puppy. Dale was loved by so many, and he will be missed by all.

Survivors include his two brothers: Edwin Kerr of Suffield, CT, Kenneth Kerr of Quincy, MA; a sister, Peggy Hoyt of Schenectady; and all of his beloved friends at his home.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

A service will be held at 5 p.m. Dale will be laid to rest next to his parents at the Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg, OH, at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com