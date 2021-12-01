Aug. 20, 1938—Nov. 21, 2021

SNEADS, FL — Ms. Dale Gladys Putnam Hammond, age 83, formerly of Volusia County, FL, passed away at her home in Sneads, FL on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

She was born on August 20, 1938 in Oswego, New York to the late Gladys Knowles Putnam and Carl Putnam. Dale worked twenty-plus years as a crossing guard for the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and was a life member of the V.F.W. Post 3282. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 270 and a charter member of the Port Orange Fraternal Order of Eagles 4089.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-one years, Hollis R. Hammond, and one son, Russell Hammond.

Dale is survived by two granddaughters: Jennifer Edwards (Stephen) and Lindsay Kiefer (Jeremy); three great-grandchildren: Liam, Lane, and Loper Kiefer; three sisters: Barbara Fish, Patricia Taylor, and Mary Carla Putnam.

Ms. Dale will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

