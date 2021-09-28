March 4, 1945—Sept. 26, 2021

EASTON — Dael Ann Henderson, a longtime resident of Easton, died peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at her daughter’s home.

Born March 4, 1945, in Albany, she was the daughter of David and Helen Broderick. When Dael was in high school, she and her family moved to Greenwich, where she met her future husband, Robert T. Henderson, Sr. They graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1963. In 1972, Dael and Robert opened The Oasis, near Hedges Lake.

Dael spent more than 30 years working for New York state Tax and Finance where she had many dear friends. Family and friends admired her kindness and generosity. Dael’s family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed playing cards, Scrabble and other games with her grandchildren. Dael loved watching romantic comedies, an endless amount of game shows, Magnum PI and New York Giants Football. She also loved listening to Elvis and Frank Sinatra.

Dael is survived by her children whom she cherished: Robert T. Henderson, Jr. (Michelle Nolan) of Greenwich, Simmons Henderson of Eagle Bridge; her grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Spencer Conlin of Eagle Bridge and Dillon Henderson (Marisa Fleming) of Argyle; her great-grandson Noah Henderson of Argyle; her brothers in-law; and several nieces and nephews.