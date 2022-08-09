Oct. 21, 2013 - Aug. 6, 2022
ARGYLE — Cyrus Steven Reid passed away tragically in an accident on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was eight years old.
Born October 21, 2013 in Glens Falls, NY, he was he son of Kyle and Shanna (Wilson) Reid.
Cyrus was a bright and charismatic child that knew everyone in town. He enjoyed sports, especially football with Greenwich Youth Football, and basketball through the Argyle Youth Commission. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and had a special way with all the animals he came across. They loved him as much as he loved them.
He will be greatly missed by his teammates, his coaches, his teachers at Argyle Presbyterian Church and Argyle Central School, his friends, and especially by his loving family.
Cyrus was predeceased by his aunt, Christine Bain.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Kyle and Shanna Reid; his sister Brianne Reid; his brother Noah Reid; his grandparents: Steven and Marlene Reid and Guy and Shaun Wilson; his aunts and uncles: Dan and Erin Richards, and Justin Wilson and Jessica Freeguard; "The Cousins": Mason, Jack, Randy, Olivia, and Lily; as well as an extended family who loved him dearly.
Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Cyrus's name can be made to Greenwich Youth Football, 10 Gray Ave., Greenwich, NY 12834, or to the Argyle Youth Commission, P.O. Box 38, Argyle, NY 12809.
