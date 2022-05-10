March 9, 1935—May 6, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Cyrus D. Washburn, 87, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Schenectady Center in Schenectady, NY.

Born March 9, 1935 in Fort Edward, NY, he was the son of the late Harold and Wavell (Hurd) Washburn.

Cyrus proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1954-1958, and was also in the Naval Reserves until 1962.

On November 8, 1958, Cyrus married the love of his life, Janice DeGarmo at the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, and together they raised their family until her passing on May 13, 2021.

Cyrus was employed for many years as a waste treatment operator at Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed turkey hunting and fishing. He also loved to play golf and grow his vegetable garden. Most of all, Cyrus loved his family. He and Janice could always be found cheering on their children and grandchildren at sporting events and supporting them in many other special occasions. He will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Cyrus was predeceased by his brother Lloyd, and his sisters, Jean and Faith.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Melissa Hayes and Michelle Granger (Stephen); his grandchildren: Ryan (Courtney), Tara, Adam, Julie and Seth; his great-grandchildren: Kaianna, Claire, Carson and Kaden; his brother Harold Washburn (Joyce); his sister-in-law Joanne Collins (Ted); his niece Beth Mannix (Dan); his nephew Scott Collins (Jessie); as well as his cousins: Linda and Robert Whyland.

A private graveside service with military honors will be conducted at the Gansevoort Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Memorial donations in Cyrus’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Schenectady Center for their care and compassion during Cyrus’s stay there.

