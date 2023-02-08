Nov. 26, 1956—Feb. 2, 2023

CAMBRIDGE — Cynthia (Smith) Proch, 66, was called home on Feb. 2, 2023 after a long battle with both cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. In her final days, Cynthia was surrounded by her five children and passed away peacefully in the hospice unit of St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, NY.

Cynthia was born on November 26, 1956 in Willamantic, CT. She was the seventh of eight children born to Frederick Smith and Marjorie Sirpenski (Lyons) and later gained a stepbrother to make it nine.

As a child she loved to read and would stay up late into the night with a good book. Cynthia enjoyed pastimes such as drama, theatre, and singing as she grew into her teenage years. Around age 12, Cynthia began to participate in youth events at Baptist Fellowship in Columbia, CT. Her connection there with Pastor Jack and Anne Schneider altered the course of her life for the better.

After graduating from Waterford High School in 1974, Cynthia went on to pursue a degree in religious studies at Ozark Bible College in the fall of 1974. It was there that Cynthia met Marc, who became her husband of 45 years.

Cynthia and Marc were married June 4, 1977 and went on to have five children: Rachel, Sarah, Hannah, Seth and Molly. Being a mother was one of the most important parts of Cynthia’s life and she was incredibly proud of her children.

She was a creative and imaginative storyteller. Her children remember fondly how she would make up elaborate bedtime stories for them off the top of her head. She was a music maker and a dreamer of dreams. Cynthia loved singing, especially with her family. She also found a creative outlet in her writing and worked on her novel for years as well as a script. She was persuasive and charismatic and often fashionably late.

She was passionate about sharing the love of her Lord with others and was an integral part of several churches throughout her life. Cynthia dedicated much of her life to children’s ministry and to supporting her husband, Pastor Marc, in leading the churches in which they served. She loved the Church for the community, connection and support she found there.

Cynthia had an associate’s degree in child development & education from Granite State College which she earned in June of 2016. She worked as a paraprofessional educator and substitute teacher before cancer kept her from continuing in the career that she loved.

Cynthia joins her husband, Marc D. Proch, her parents, Frederick Smith and Marjorie Sirpenski and stepfather, Frank Sirpenski, her brothers: Thomas Smith and David Smith, her nephews: Troy Smith, Robert Pelkey and Mark Smith, Jr., her nieces: Leah Banker, Brandy Smith and Jacquelyn Smith in Heaven. She is survived by many loving family members, including her children: Rachel Brimer (Norman), Sarah Soules (Brian), Hannah Proch, Seth Proch (Hannah Haley) and Molly Proch; her grandchildren: Tavian, Maya, Emery, Hayden, Ohlin, Garak, Atlas, Adelynn and Elliana; her siblings: Ronjon Cameron, Mark Smith (Deborah), Patricia Gingras (Dennis desceased), Marjorie Smith, Kathleen Mucha (Jim) (Gary desceased); and stepbrother, Paul Sirpenski (Diane); sisters-in-law: Linda Smith and Carol Budzinski; many nieces, nephews and her devoted Proch in-laws.

Now that Cynthia has passed into the arms of her Lord, may we find comfort in remembering that she is now at peace. We have no doubt that she was enthusiastically greeted by her loving husband who arrived in Heaven just a few weeks ahead of her.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the summertime near the family plot in Hartford, CT. Details will be announced at a later date.

In recent weeks, she drew comfort from this song:

When engulfed by the terror

Of tempestuous sea

Unknown waves before you roll

At the end of doubt and peril is eternity

Though fear and conflict seize your soul

When surrounded by the blackness

Of the darkest night

O how lonely death can be

At the end of this long tunnel

Is a shining light

For death is swallowed up in victory

But just think of stepping on shore

And finding it heaven

Of touching a hand and finding it God’s

Of breathing new air and finding it celestial

Of waking up in glory and finding it home.

Lyrics by Don Wyrtzen