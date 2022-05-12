Feb. 22, 1958—May 8, 2022

HUDSON FALLS – Cynthia S. Hummel, 64, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, May 8, 2022 at her home.

Born on Feb. 22, 1958 in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Oswald and Opal (Myers) Williams. Cynthia grew up in Granville where she graduated from Granville High School and went on to Adirondack Community College, earning an associate degree in journalism.

Upon graduation from college, she went to work at the Glens Falls Business Journal. A people person by nature, Cynthia went on to work in many social facets including the ARC in Fort Edward and Granville as well as local area convenience stores.

Cynthia enjoyed trivia and watching Jeopardy. She loved gardening and was always up for taking a ride looking for adventure. She had many pet dogs over the years and she loved them all, especially her dog Zoey.

She is survived by her children: David Hanchey (Dawn Van Tassell) of Queensbury, Michael Aaron DuBay (Lee) of NH and Alex Hummel of Troy; her sister, Kathy; and many close friends that were there for her at her time of need, including: Evelyn Hafner and Marie Bachich.

A Celebration of Cynthia’s Life will be held at a later date.

