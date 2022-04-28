March 8, 1958—April 22, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Cynthia Marie Allen, 64, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Born March 8, 1958, in Glens Falls she was the daughter of William E. and June M. (Haskins) Allen. Cynthia graduated from Queensbury High School in 1977 and went on to work at Price Chopper for many years.

Cynthia’s greatest enjoyments in life were spending time with her grandchildren, watching true crime TV, and solving puzzles.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by her siblings, Pamela, Donald, Steven, James, and Edward Allen.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Douglas (Stephanie) and Michael VanNess; grandchildren: Evelyn Kammerzell (Jeanelle) and Amelia VanNess; great-grandchild, Adaline Kammerzell; brothers: Hank and Chris Allen; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Friday, April 29, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating, concluded by a graveside ceremony at Pine View Cemetery. If you are unable to join in person, please join the family for the service at 11 a.m. via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89841365609pwd=ZzZtSkhkK0czT1ZUeW1SSUpmR0FGdz09

Meeting ID: 898 4136 5609—Passcode: 084429.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.