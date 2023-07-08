Feb. 1, 1947—July 4, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Cynthia Lou (Macner) Pratt, 76, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness.

Born on Feb. 1, 1947, in Utica, NY, she was the daughter of Walter and Mary (Chromczak) Macner.

Cindy graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1964, also a graduate from SUNY Brockport in 1968 with a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education.

Before moving back to the Glens Falls area, she was an elementary school teacher at Lincoln Early School in Englewood, N.J., a customer service representative at Keller Crescent in Pineville, NC, and lastly the administrative assistant at ASG in Glens Falls, NY.

Cindy was devoted to her longtime companion schnauzers Tesa and Sadie, and her two kitties Lola and Mia. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, Ancient Aliens, going to the Adirondack Salt Cave in Glens Falls. But mostly she enjoyed spending time with family. Anyone that knew Cindy, knew how feisty and outgoing she really was. She rocked purple, teal, green and pink hair with great confidence. We all have a “Cindy story” mostly of her falling into the shrubbery.

In addition to her parents; Cindy was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Jack Einzig; and the love of her life, Johnnie Jenkins.

Survivors include her sister, Maxine (Macner) Einzig of Queensbury; a nephew, John Einzig and his girlfriend, Lisa Capone of Glens Falls; a niece, Theresa (Einzig) Dingman and her husband, Michael of Queensbury; a great-niece, Jocelyn (Einzig) Bacon and her husband, Tim of Fort Edward; a great-nephew, Sam Einzig and his wife Christine of Queensbury; a great-niece, Celia Brown of Queensbury; a great-nephew, Cameron Brown of Moreau; a great-niece, Kirsten Dingman of Queensbury; and her five great-great-nephews and nieces: Jack, Gavin, John Henry, Lola and Vivienne. Also surviving are her longtime friends: Kathy Sophie Atwood of Colonie, NY; Annie Kiser and Cyndi Marks of Charlotte, NC; her longtime hairdresser, Amanda Irish McWherter; and too many to list in Glens Falls.

Calling hours are scheduled at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home at 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. Sister Donna will be officiating a service. A reception will follow immediately after the service upstairs at The Bullpen Tavern at 216 Glen St., Glens Falls.

The family would like to send their deepest gratitude to the entire staff of the Glens Falls Hospital ICU unit, especially the RN’s Kathy, Debbie, Lori and Greg.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation to the Open Door Mission at 226 Warren Street, Glens Falls or the SPCA of Queensbury at 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury.