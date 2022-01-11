Nov. 12, 1957—Jan. 6, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Cynthia L. Collins, 64, of South Glens Falls, passed away, after a short illness, on January 6, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on November 12, 1957, in Saranac Lake, she was the daughter of the late Sanford A. “Skip” and Delmah “Jean” (Lewis) Collins.

Cynthia was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. She then continued her education at Adirondack Community College, graduating with an Associate Degree in Applied Science.

For over 32 years, she was employed at Fitzgerald Brothers in Glens Falls and then continued her working career at AngioDynamics in Queensbury.

Cynthia was an outdoor person who loved camping in the Adirondacks. The center of her life revolved around her dog, Shelby and most importantly, her son, Cody.

Cynthia was a fighter who never gave up. In 2008, she was proud to have fought the fight and survived Breast Cancer.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Debbie Jean Collins and her infant son, Nathan Marshall Collins.

Survivors include her son, Cody Marshall and his significant other, Candace Neri; her brothers, Craig A. Collins and his significant other, Lori Purvis and Dean E. Collins and his significant other, Deborah Hamelin; father of her son, Gary Marshall; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Burial will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, located in the town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests that memorial donations in Cynthia’s name be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Avenue, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or SPCA of Update NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.