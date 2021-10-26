March 4, 1958—Oct. 24, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Cynthia L. Belgarde, 63, of Ridge St., passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Granville, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 4, 1958 in St. Johnsbury, VT, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Foss and the late Donna (Worthley) Foss Provencher.

Cindy graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1975.

She was employed for several years at the Sheridan Corp. in Argyle in assembly and then worked in the housekeeping department at Adirondack Manor in Queensbury for several years.

Cynthia enjoyed knitting, crocheting and was an avid reader, especially VC Andrews and Stephen King. She also enjoyed collecting things, especially carousels. She loved her pet, Pheobe and her grandpets, Peanut, Paxton and Chewy.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her niece, Abigail; and her ex-husband, Jerry Belgarde.

Survivors include three children, Angela Donovan (Francis) of Norfolk, MA, Jonathan Belgarde of Glens Falls, Cassandra Belgarde (AJ Rue) of Granville; her longtime companion, Tim Heydrick of Hudson Falls; two grandchildren, Jack and Elaine Phillips of Norfolk, MA; three siblings, Eugene Dennis Foss (Debbi) of MT, Timothy Foss (Jacqui) of Syracuse and Rae-Marie Locke (Dickie Jones) of Queensbury; her uncle, James Worthley of Maine; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Cindy’s Life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice, especially Maria and Vicki and Dr. Petracca and staff for their kindness and compassionate care given to Cindy during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.