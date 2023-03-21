March 15, 1957—March 16, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Cynthia Jean Cook, peacefully left this earth on March 16, 2023. She had just turned 66 years old, at home is where she wanted to be, comfortable, in her own bed. She was surrounded by so much love when it was her time. It would be wrong to say that she lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she remained strong and resilient.

Born March 15, 1957, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Warren Needham and Joyce (Brilyea) Mattison.

Cindy was a 1976 graduate of Argyle High School. One year later, on Dec. 8, 1977, she gave birth to her first child, Billy Joe Younes. Being born with many medical conditions, he predeceased her in 1985.

Cindy met the love of her life, Lawrence Cook, in 1982. Once Larry became a truck driver, they would travel thousands of miles together around the United States and Mexico. She truly loved every trip they took throughout the years. He planned to finally propose while on the Hoover Dam in 1996. On May 8, 1996, while in Las Vegas, they said their vows. Through the good and the bad they stuck together, until his passing in 2016.

Cindy worked hard all her life. She dedicated her time to being a caregiver in her early years then finished her career in hospitality. She was an excellent homemaker who put her family before herself.

When the weather was nice, Cindy enjoyed being outside tending to her flowers. She also loved watching a good thunderstorm on the porch. She loved jigsaw puzzles, word searches, chocolate and a nice cold can of Pepsi. Spending time with her family and close friends brought her the most happiness. Her granddaughters were her pride and joy. There was nothing she wouldn’t do to make sure her girls were taken care of and happy.

Besides those mentioned, Cynthia was predeceased by two brothers, Daniel Needham and John Michael Brigham.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tiffany Cook of Glens Falls; granddaughters: Taleisha Cain and Tatiana Blair of Glens Falls; four siblings: Susan Needham of Hudson Falls, Michael (Tracy) Needham of Ocala, FL, Debbie Needham of Hudson Falls and Eric Needham of Hudson Falls; three step-children: Michele (John) Norton of Glens Falls, Christopher (Emily) Cook of Hudson Falls and Valarie (Walter) Cook of Granville; eight step-grandchildren; and one step-great-granddaughter, Maya Turner; her special nephew, Gary (Jamie) Needham of Gansevoort; a special niece, Melanie (Barry) Mitchell of Moncks Corner, SC; her two closest lifelong friends: Sherl Brooks and John Skinner-Upton both of Hudson Falls; a close cousin, Audrey (Mac) McAndrew of Virginia Beach, VA; two bonus daughters: Suzann (Joe) Wilbur of Fort Edward and Ashleigh Morehouse of Lake Luzerne; as well as many extended family and dear friends.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at High Peaks Hospice and the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for their care and compassion of our special lady.

Per Cynthia’s request, there will be no services.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and announced by the family.

Memorial donations in memory of Cynthia may be made to — A good cause of one’s choice.

