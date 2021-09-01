May 19, 1942—Aug. 5, 2021
INDIAN LAKE — Cynthia J. Taylor passed away peacefully at her home on Lake Abanakee in the hamlet of Indian Lake Thursday, August 5, 2021 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born on May 19,1942 in Canton, PA where she grew up and graduated from high school. She was the daughter of the late James H. And Fredarica A. (Johonnis) Taylor.
Cindy got her BSN from Keuka College in 1964 then went on to complete her MSN at Boston University in 1970. Her main career focus was teaching psychiatric nursing, which she absolutely loved. She taught at Russell Sage, Keuka, UCONN and retired from SUNY of Plattsburgh in 2003. Many of her students kept in touch with her over the years and always expressed their gratitude. She knew how to inspire and educate them but always lent an ear to listen to their concerns, as she knew it wasn’t easy to be a college student away from home and pursuing a Nursing Degree.
Cindy had many interests, which included crafting, gardening, snow skiing and going to the horse races. Once she retired, she became an avid outdoorswoman, as she could always be found in the woods walking her dog Charmin or snowshoeing daily in the winter. She would be in her kayak for hours on Lake Abenaki, enjoying the peace and quiet as well as taking beautiful pictures. In the mornings she would be drinking coffee and computer surfing.
Cindy knew her memory was failing her and she kept a diary of her progress. Despite the progression of her disease, she remained cheerful and quick-witted. She had a smile all the time and continued to enjoy her life as much as she could with the help of her Indian Lake family and caregivers.
Survivors include a brother J. Hollis (Linda) Taylor of PA; nieces: Deborah A. Taylor and Margaret E. Fitzpatrick; a nephew James H. Taylor III and his wife and three children. She is also survived by her Indian Lake family including: Donna Benton, Tammy Benton, Kathryn Wells, Laurie Gates and Christine Goyer. There are other Indian Lake folks who thought of her as family but too many to mention.
Cindy was predeceased by her parents, her best friend and companion Eileen E. Benton and her beloved brother Bobby, a nephew Davison T. Taylor and Deborah’s husband David Neilson.
A special thank you to her faithful, compassionate, loving caregivers: Donna, Tammy, Kate, Chris, Joanne, Heidi and Paige to name a few.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
