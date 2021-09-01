May 19, 1942—Aug. 5, 2021

INDIAN LAKE — Cynthia J. Taylor passed away peacefully at her home on Lake Abanakee in the hamlet of Indian Lake Thursday, August 5, 2021 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born on May 19,1942 in Canton, PA where she grew up and graduated from high school. She was the daughter of the late James H. And Fredarica A. (Johonnis) Taylor.

Cindy got her BSN from Keuka College in 1964 then went on to complete her MSN at Boston University in 1970. Her main career focus was teaching psychiatric nursing, which she absolutely loved. She taught at Russell Sage, Keuka, UCONN and retired from SUNY of Plattsburgh in 2003. Many of her students kept in touch with her over the years and always expressed their gratitude. She knew how to inspire and educate them but always lent an ear to listen to their concerns, as she knew it wasn’t easy to be a college student away from home and pursuing a Nursing Degree.